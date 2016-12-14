Bank Pressured to Reform Lending Practices
Community activists gathered outside Ulster Savings Bank branches in Kingston, New Paltz and Poughkeepsie Saturday to draw attention to problems alleged in a federal lawsuit filed last month. The Fair Housing Justice Center, a nonprofit civil rights organization, conducted undercover investigations, showing alleged racial discrimination in lending practices against minorities.
