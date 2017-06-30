Watch arrest of man dangling from Gal...

Watch arrest of man dangling from Gallier Hall flagpole; St. Charles Ave. reopens

10 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

A mentally ill man who spent nearly four hours dangling from a Gallier Hall flagpole on Saturday , shutting down a downtown section of St. Charles Avenue, finally ended his disturbance around 1 p.m. and was arrested by New Orleans police. The unidentified man had snarled holiday weekend traffic on one of the city's most well-known streets, after harnessing himself about 25-30 feet above the hall's marble base around 9:15 a.m. and threatening to hang himself or jump.

