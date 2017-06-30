The New Orleans teacher who lost a daughter but found a calling
Growing up, Michelle Garnett never thought she would work in schools, even though her mom taught and her dad was a principal. And she never imagined "that I would have buried a child at the age of 29," she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|Resist and Persist
|20,945
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|22 hr
|ThomasA
|96
|Trumps sens feds to chicago. no help for new or...
|Sat
|trump needs a rec...
|6
|when you visit nola watch yourselves after dusk
|Sat
|ThomasA
|14
|Stepping over dead bodies to get to work? anyon...
|Jun 30
|Online Reality Bu...
|1
|Autobots Assemble
|Jun 29
|Optimus Prime
|1
|Scalise in 'stable condition' after shooting at...
|Jun 29
|C Kersey
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC