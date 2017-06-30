Small turnout for 4th of July Trump boat parade protest
Indivisible New Orleans, a liberal activist organization, staged a small floating protest of President Donald Trump's administration on Bayou St. John on the Fourth of July. A small group of participants, supporters and onlookers gathered at Grand Route St. John and Moss Street in the late afternoon where organizer Peter Schamp and others delivered brief speeches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10 Grand NSA Hotel Prostitute and MURDERER Jami...
|Mon
|Thomas 7233 SC
|1
|this is what you get... when you you mess it up...
|Mon
|136 Harper
|1
|Trumps sens feds to chicago. no help for new or...
|Mon
|ThomasA
|8
|Stepping over dead bodies to get to work? anyon...
|Sun
|you hate the truth
|2
|look on the bright side
|Sun
|ThomasA
|2
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Jul 1
|ThomasA
|96
|when you visit nola watch yourselves after dusk
|Jul 1
|ThomasA
|14
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC