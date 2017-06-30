Pot found in suitcase, 3 arrested at New Orleans airport
Authorities say a suitcase in the lost and found at a Louisiana airport contained marijuana that has led to the arrests of three people. NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports that on June 29 deputies initially found about 10 pounds of marijuana at the lost and found at Louis Armstrong International Airport.
