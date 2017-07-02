Police searching for man reported missing from Mercedes-Benz Superdome
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help locating an elderly man who was last seen in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Chappelle's wife told police that he was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and suffers from short-term memory loss.
