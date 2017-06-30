Orleans grand jury indicts man on rap...

Orleans grand jury indicts man on rape, purse snatching on Chartres Street

9 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

A Tangipahoa Parish man has been indicted on charges of first-degree rape and purse snatching of a New Orleans woman who said she was sexually assaulted in April after leaving a bar in Faubourg Marigny. James Young, a 29-year-old from Independence, faces a mandatory life sentence if found guilty of the charges handed up June 29 by an Orleans Parish grand jury.

