Orleans grand jury indicts man on rape, purse snatching on Chartres Street

A Tangipahoa Parish man has been indicted on charges of first-degree rape and purse snatching of a New Orleans woman who said she was sexually assaulted in April after leaving a bar in Faubourg Marigny. James Young, a 29-year-old from Independence, faces a mandatory life sentence if found guilty of the charges handed up June 29 by an Orleans Parish grand jury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.