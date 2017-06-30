NOPD search warrant: Well-known coach...

NOPD search warrant: Well-known coach in New Orleans area accused of...

9 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

A well-known teacher and basketball coach who worked at four schools in the New Orleans area was accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl while at Isidore Newman School in the early 1980s, according to a search warrant detailing the allegations. In addition to Newman, Greg Domecq worked at Holy Cross School in the Lower 9th Ward, Riverside Academy in Reserve and St. Martin's Episcopal School in Metairie before leaving the area to take teaching jobs in Virginia.

