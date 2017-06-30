NOPD search warrant: Well-known coach in New Orleans area accused of...
A well-known teacher and basketball coach who worked at four schools in the New Orleans area was accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl while at Isidore Newman School in the early 1980s, according to a search warrant detailing the allegations. In addition to Newman, Greg Domecq worked at Holy Cross School in the Lower 9th Ward, Riverside Academy in Reserve and St. Martin's Episcopal School in Metairie before leaving the area to take teaching jobs in Virginia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10 Grand NSA Hotel Prostitute and MURDERER Jami...
|Mon
|Thomas 7233 SC
|1
|this is what you get... when you you mess it up...
|Jul 3
|136 Harper
|1
|Trumps sens feds to chicago. no help for new or...
|Jul 3
|ThomasA
|8
|Stepping over dead bodies to get to work? anyon...
|Jul 2
|you hate the truth
|2
|look on the bright side
|Jul 2
|ThomasA
|2
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Jul 1
|ThomasA
|96
|when you visit nola watch yourselves after dusk
|Jul 1
|ThomasA
|14
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC