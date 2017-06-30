NOPD: Child among three victims in New Orleans East interstate shooting
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 10 in New Orleans East that left three people, including a child, injured. Officers were called to the scene, Sunday afternoon on I-10 eastbound at Read Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stepping over dead bodies to get to work? anyon...
|6 hr
|you hate the truth
|2
|Trumps sens feds to chicago. no help for new or...
|6 hr
|you hate the truth
|7
|look on the bright side
|7 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Sat
|ThomasA
|96
|when you visit nola watch yourselves after dusk
|Sat
|ThomasA
|14
|Autobots Assemble
|Jun 29
|Optimus Prime
|1
|Scalise in 'stable condition' after shooting at...
|Jun 29
|C Kersey
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC