NOPD: Child among three victims in Ne...

NOPD: Child among three victims in New Orleans East interstate shooting

10 hrs ago

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 10 in New Orleans East that left three people, including a child, injured. Officers were called to the scene, Sunday afternoon on I-10 eastbound at Read Boulevard.

