New Orleans teens accused of killing, robbing Domino's driver face October murder trial
Two New Orleans teens accused of murdering a Domino's pizza delivery driver during a botched armed robbery nearly three years ago were scheduled Wednesday to stand trial in October. Criminal District Judge Byron C. Williams set Oct. 2 for the trial of Shane Hughes, 19, and Rendell Brown, 18. The defendants, being tried as adults , were 16-year-old juveniles when New Orleans police said they robbed and fatally shot 35-year-old Richard "Chris" Yeager, after Yeager delivered a pizza to a Mid-City apartment building in the 2800 block of St. Louis Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10 Grand NSA Hotel Prostitute and MURDERER Jami...
|Mon
|Thomas 7233 SC
|1
|this is what you get... when you you mess it up...
|Jul 3
|136 Harper
|1
|Trumps sens feds to chicago. no help for new or...
|Jul 3
|ThomasA
|8
|Stepping over dead bodies to get to work? anyon...
|Jul 2
|you hate the truth
|2
|look on the bright side
|Jul 2
|ThomasA
|2
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Jul 1
|ThomasA
|96
|when you visit nola watch yourselves after dusk
|Jul 1
|ThomasA
|14
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC