New Orleans teens accused of killing, robbing Domino's driver face October murder trial

Two New Orleans teens accused of murdering a Domino's pizza delivery driver during a botched armed robbery nearly three years ago were scheduled Wednesday to stand trial in October. Criminal District Judge Byron C. Williams set Oct. 2 for the trial of Shane Hughes, 19, and Rendell Brown, 18. The defendants, being tried as adults , were 16-year-old juveniles when New Orleans police said they robbed and fatally shot 35-year-old Richard "Chris" Yeager, after Yeager delivered a pizza to a Mid-City apartment building in the 2800 block of St. Louis Street.

