Murder trial set for man accused of 2014 slaying in 7th Ward
The defendant accused of killing and robbing a man found fatally shot in the backyard of a 7th Ward house in December 2014 is scheduled to stand trial later this month. Gerald Coleman, 27, was scheduled last week for a July 31 murder trial in the courtroom of Criminal District Judge Keva Landrum-Johnson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10 Grand NSA Hotel Prostitute and MURDERER Jami...
|1 hr
|Thomas 7233 SC
|1
|this is what you get... when you you mess it up...
|6 hr
|136 Harper
|1
|Trumps sens feds to chicago. no help for new or...
|12 hr
|ThomasA
|8
|Stepping over dead bodies to get to work? anyon...
|20 hr
|you hate the truth
|2
|look on the bright side
|20 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Sat
|ThomasA
|96
|when you visit nola watch yourselves after dusk
|Jul 1
|ThomasA
|14
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC