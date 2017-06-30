Man dies 3 days after New Orleans East shooting: coroner
A 21-year-old man died Saturday , three days after being shot while inside a car in New Orleans East. Orleans Parish Coroner Dr. Jeffrey Rouse identified the victim as John Gilmore Jr. New Orleans police said Gilmore was riding with a "known party" inside a black Chevrolet Camaro when two vehicles "appeared" shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Flite Court and Alost Street .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|this is what you get... when you you mess it up...
|3 hr
|136 Harper
|1
|Trumps sens feds to chicago. no help for new or...
|9 hr
|ThomasA
|8
|Stepping over dead bodies to get to work? anyon...
|17 hr
|you hate the truth
|2
|look on the bright side
|17 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Sat
|ThomasA
|96
|when you visit nola watch yourselves after dusk
|Sat
|ThomasA
|14
|Autobots Assemble
|Jun 29
|Optimus Prime
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC