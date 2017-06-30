Man dies 3 days after New Orleans Eas...

Man dies 3 days after New Orleans East shooting: coroner

A 21-year-old man died Saturday , three days after being shot while inside a car in New Orleans East. Orleans Parish Coroner Dr. Jeffrey Rouse identified the victim as John Gilmore Jr. New Orleans police said Gilmore was riding with a "known party" inside a black Chevrolet Camaro when two vehicles "appeared" shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Flite Court and Alost Street .

