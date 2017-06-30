Man accused of string of June car burglaries arrested: NOPD
NOPD said Robert Hudson is accused of burglarizing cars in NOPD's 2nd District, which polices arts of Uptown, Hollygrove and the Carrollton area. NOPD said Robert Hudson is accused of burglarizing cars in NOPD's 2nd District, which polices arts of Uptown, Hollygrove and the Carrollton area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10 Grand NSA Hotel Prostitute and MURDERER Jami...
|11 hr
|Thomas 7233 SC
|1
|this is what you get... when you you mess it up...
|16 hr
|136 Harper
|1
|Trumps sens feds to chicago. no help for new or...
|23 hr
|ThomasA
|8
|Stepping over dead bodies to get to work? anyon...
|Sun
|you hate the truth
|2
|look on the bright side
|Sun
|ThomasA
|2
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Sat
|ThomasA
|96
|when you visit nola watch yourselves after dusk
|Jul 1
|ThomasA
|14
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC