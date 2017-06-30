Man accused of sex trafficking missing Baton Rouge girl in New Orleans
Aaron Roach faces one count of trafficking a child for sex purposes stemming from a May 27, 2017, sting by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations Human Trafficking/Missing Children Task Force. The task force recovered a juvenile reported missing out of Baton Rouge who was featured in advertisements on Backpage.com that authorities allege were posted by Roach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|WPWW
|20,945
|10 Grand NSA Hotel Prostitute and MURDERER Jami...
|Jul 3
|Thomas 7233 SC
|1
|this is what you get... when you you mess it up...
|Jul 3
|136 Harper
|1
|Trumps sens feds to chicago. no help for new or...
|Jul 3
|ThomasA
|8
|Stepping over dead bodies to get to work? anyon...
|Jul 2
|you hate the truth
|2
|look on the bright side
|Jul 2
|ThomasA
|2
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Jul 1
|ThomasA
|96
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC