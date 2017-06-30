Louis Armstrong caught in the crossfire on the Battlefield
The New Orleans neighborhood where Louis Armstrong grew up had no shortage of nicknames at the time. To the white press in the early 20th century, it was Darktown for its predominantly black population.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|this is what you get... when you you mess it up...
|14 min
|136 Harper
|1
|Trumps sens feds to chicago. no help for new or...
|6 hr
|ThomasA
|8
|Stepping over dead bodies to get to work? anyon...
|14 hr
|you hate the truth
|2
|look on the bright side
|14 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Sat
|ThomasA
|96
|when you visit nola watch yourselves after dusk
|Sat
|ThomasA
|14
|Autobots Assemble
|Jun 29
|Optimus Prime
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC