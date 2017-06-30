Interstate 10 shooting at Read Blvd. involves 3 victims, including child
Authorities are investigating a shooting involving three victims including a child on Interstate 10 East at the Read Boulevard exit on Sunday, July 2, 2017. Authorities are investigating a shooting involving three victims including a child on Interstate 10 East at the Read Boulevard exit on Sunday, July 2, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trumps sens feds to chicago. no help for new or...
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|8
|Stepping over dead bodies to get to work? anyon...
|11 hr
|you hate the truth
|2
|look on the bright side
|11 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Sat
|ThomasA
|96
|when you visit nola watch yourselves after dusk
|Sat
|ThomasA
|14
|Autobots Assemble
|Jun 29
|Optimus Prime
|1
|Scalise in 'stable condition' after shooting at...
|Jun 29
|C Kersey
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC