I-10 E near US 61 to close this weekend for repairs

Saturday Jul 8

Those headed towards New Orleans this weekend might want to allow some extra time to the commute. The Department of Transportation and Development has a planned closure of the I-10 eastbound lane at U.S. 61., beginning Friday, July 7 at 9 p.m. and ending Monday, July 10 at 5 a.m. Back in October of 2015, an oversized load smashed into the on-ramp at the Gramercy exit near Sorrento, causing major damage.

