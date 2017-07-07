I-10 E near US 61 to close this weekend for repairs

Those headed towards New Orleans this weekend might want to allow some extra time to the commute. The Department of Transportation and Development has a planned closure of the I-10 eastbound lane at U.S. 61., beginning Friday, July 7 at 9 p.m. and ending Monday, July 10 at 5 a.m. Back in October of 2015, an oversized load smashed into the on-ramp at the Gramercy exit near Sorrento, causing major damage.

