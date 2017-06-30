Essence Fest has New Orleans filling ...

Essence Fest has New Orleans filling up with fans

12 hrs ago

The city of New Orleans is filling up rapidly for Essence Fest and Fourth of July festivities. The vendors are lining the streets of the CBD, and it's getting crowded downtown.

New Orleans, LA

