Doctors in Baton Rouge, New Orleans t...

Doctors in Baton Rouge, New Orleans to get controversial new weapon in fight against cancer

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Doctors in New Orleans and Baton Rouge are about to get a new weapon for fighting cancer, a technology that is one of the most cutting-edge, expensive and controversial ways of targeting cancer cells. Known as proton-beam therapy, the technique is similar to the one scientists use to smash particles together in physics experiments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
10 Grand NSA Hotel Prostitute and MURDERER Jami... 2 hr Thomas 7233 SC 1
this is what you get... when you you mess it up... 7 hr 136 Harper 1
Trumps sens feds to chicago. no help for new or... 14 hr ThomasA 8
Stepping over dead bodies to get to work? anyon... 21 hr you hate the truth 2
look on the bright side 22 hr ThomasA 2
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... Sat ThomasA 96
when you visit nola watch yourselves after dusk Jul 1 ThomasA 14
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,720 • Total comments across all topics: 282,215,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC