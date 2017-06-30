Dear Dorothy: New Orleans and the birth of the modern advice column
The Times-Picayune is marking the tricentennial of New Orleans with its ongoing 300 for 300 project, running through 2018 and highlighting the moments and people that connect and inspire us. Today, the series continues with the introduction of Dorothy Dix's column in The Picayune, the forerunner to generations of advice columns.
