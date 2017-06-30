Carjacker drove off with toddler in N...

Carjacker drove off with toddler in New Orleans East, police say

12 hrs ago

A carjacker drove away with the victim's toddler in the back seat Saturday , New Orleans police say. The crime was reported at about 7:45 p.m. in the 6100 block of Dorothea Street in New Orleans East, according to a preliminary police report.

