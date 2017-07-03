7-year-old hurt in triple shooting on I-10 East in New Orleans
Parts of I-10 East were closed Sunday afternoon as New Orleans Police investigated a shooting with three victims, including a child. New Orleans Police were called to the scene near Read Boulevard around 5:22 p.m. in regards to an aggravated battery shooting in the area.
