37 juveniles shot in New Orleans in 6 months

The sun had not yet risen on March 10 when New Orleans police officers made the jarring discovery : Monique Smith and her two young sons - Justin, 10, and Jumyrin, 6 - shot dead inside Smith's Gentilly home; her 12-year-old daughter wounded. "Every murder breaks a heart," NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison told reporters at the scene.

