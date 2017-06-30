2 indicted in shooting death of Loomi...

2 indicted in shooting death of Loomis armored-truck guard

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Two New Orleans men were indicted Thursday in the death of Loomis armored-truck employee James McBride, 33, who was killed during the May 31 robbery at a Mid-City bank. A federal grand jury indicted Deltoine Scott and Jerome Kieffer, both 24, on charges of attempted bank robbery resulting in death, using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence that resulted in death, and making false statements to a federal agent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr WPWW 20,945
10 Grand NSA Hotel Prostitute and MURDERER Jami... Jul 3 Thomas 7233 SC 1
this is what you get... when you you mess it up... Jul 3 136 Harper 1
Trumps sens feds to chicago. no help for new or... Jul 3 ThomasA 8
Stepping over dead bodies to get to work? anyon... Jul 2 you hate the truth 2
look on the bright side Jul 2 ThomasA 2
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... Jul 1 ThomasA 96
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Sudan
  4. North Korea
  5. China
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,710 • Total comments across all topics: 282,298,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC