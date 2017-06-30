2 indicted in shooting death of Loomis armored-truck guard
Two New Orleans men were indicted Thursday in the death of Loomis armored-truck employee James McBride, 33, who was killed during the May 31 robbery at a Mid-City bank. A federal grand jury indicted Deltoine Scott and Jerome Kieffer, both 24, on charges of attempted bank robbery resulting in death, using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence that resulted in death, and making false statements to a federal agent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|WPWW
|20,945
|10 Grand NSA Hotel Prostitute and MURDERER Jami...
|Jul 3
|Thomas 7233 SC
|1
|this is what you get... when you you mess it up...
|Jul 3
|136 Harper
|1
|Trumps sens feds to chicago. no help for new or...
|Jul 3
|ThomasA
|8
|Stepping over dead bodies to get to work? anyon...
|Jul 2
|you hate the truth
|2
|look on the bright side
|Jul 2
|ThomasA
|2
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Jul 1
|ThomasA
|96
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC