2 indicted in shooting death of Loomis armored-truck guard

Two New Orleans men were indicted Thursday in the death of Loomis armored-truck employee James McBride, 33, who was killed during the May 31 robbery at a Mid-City bank. A federal grand jury indicted Deltoine Scott and Jerome Kieffer, both 24, on charges of attempted bank robbery resulting in death, using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence that resulted in death, and making false statements to a federal agent.

