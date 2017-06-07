World Naked Bike Ride (New Orleans edition) rolls June 10
The 9th annual World Naked Bike Ride pedals out of Mickey Markey Park in the Bywater this Saturday, June 10, at 4 p.m. The group plans to roll through the Bywater, Faubourg Marigny and French Quarter, then back to Markey Park. According to the organizers' website , 70 cities in 20 countries will be participating in the skinful fun this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Tue
|ThomasA
|5
|It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues
|Tue
|ThomasA
|30
|Bullying
|Jun 4
|Crystalkevin0
|1
|Bullying
|Jun 4
|Crystalkevin0
|1
|Mitch Landrieu's Confederate monuments speech e...
|Jun 2
|Darly314
|21
|Mitches pick
|Jun 1
|Jimmy
|1
|New Orleans Christians
|Jun 1
|Dr Janus
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC