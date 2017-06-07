World Naked Bike Ride (New Orleans edition) rolls June 10

The 9th annual World Naked Bike Ride pedals out of Mickey Markey Park in the Bywater this Saturday, June 10, at 4 p.m. The group plans to roll through the Bywater, Faubourg Marigny and French Quarter, then back to Markey Park. According to the organizers' website , 70 cities in 20 countries will be participating in the skinful fun this year.

