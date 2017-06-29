Woman indicted for murder of New Orle...

Woman indicted for murder of New Orleans man reported missing since November

Read more: NOLA.com

Anthony DeLordo, 43, was found dead in a Mid-City home in the 4600 block of South Carrollton Avenue on Jan. 26 after being reported missing since Nov. 1. Anthony DeLordo, 43, was found dead in a Mid-City home in the 4600 block of South Carrollton Avenue on Jan. 26 after being reported missing since Nov. 1. in connection with the drug-overdose death of a New Orleans man who had been reported missing since last November. Amber Herzog, 28, was named in a seven-count indictment handed up by an Orleans Parish grand jury.

