Woman indicted for murder of New Orleans man reported missing since November

Anthony DeLordo, 43, was found dead in a Mid-City home in the 4600 block of South Carrollton Avenue on Jan. 26 after being reported missing since Nov. 1. Anthony DeLordo, 43, was found dead in a Mid-City home in the 4600 block of South Carrollton Avenue on Jan. 26 after being reported missing since Nov. 1. in connection with the drug-overdose death of a New Orleans man who had been reported missing since last November. Amber Herzog, 28, was named in a seven-count indictment handed up by an Orleans Parish grand jury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.