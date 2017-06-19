Woman in custody after cousin's stabbing death on Decatur Street
The woman sought in connection with Brittany Seymour's June 15 stabbing death on Decatur Street is in custody, New Orleans police said. Dannisha Green, 20, surrendered to police Monday afternoon, department spokeswoman Ambria Washington said.
