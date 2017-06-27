Winn-Dixie in New Orleans East to reopen after tornado damage
Winn-Dixie will reopen in New Orleans East on Wednesday , more than four months after a high-powered tornado ripped through the store and other businesses and homes along Chef Menteur Highway. The company said the store at 9701 Chef Menteur Highway will feature improvements including more modern store design and signage, an updated fresh produce department, expanded quick meal and bakery options and upgrades to the meat and seafood departments.
