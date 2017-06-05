Winn-Dixie hiring to reopen tornado-damaged New Orleans East store

Winn-Dixie will hold a job fair Friday to fill a number of part-time jobs at its Chef Menteur store that has been closed since a tornado struck New Orleans East in February. The location at 9701 Chef Menteur Highway will be reopened this summer, and workers are needed for various positions including cashiers and associate roles in the deli, meat, grocery and customer service departments.

