Winn-Dixie hiring to reopen tornado-d...

Winn-Dixie hiring to reopen tornado-damaged New Orleans East store

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Winn-Dixie will hold a job fair Friday to fill a number of part-time jobs at its Chef Menteur store that has been closed since a tornado struck New Orleans East in February. The location at 9701 Chef Menteur Highway will be reopened this summer, and workers are needed for various positions including cashiers and associate roles in the deli, meat, grocery and customer service departments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... 24 min ThomasA 5
It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues 10 hr ThomasA 30
Bullying Sun Crystalkevin0 1
Bullying Sun Crystalkevin0 1
News Mitch Landrieu's Confederate monuments speech e... Jun 2 Darly314 21
Mitches pick Jun 1 Jimmy 1
New Orleans Christians Jun 1 Dr Janus 3
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,400 • Total comments across all topics: 281,568,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC