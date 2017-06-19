Why Bywater Is New Orleans' Hottest Neighborhood

Just a 10-minute ride east along the Mississippi River, away from New Orleans' boozy Bourbon Street and beignet-filled French Quarter, the Bywater is in full bloom. The neighborhood du jour, which has drawn comparisons to Brooklyn's Bushwick, is part of a citywide post-Hurricane Katrina renaissance, which has welcomed an influx of musician transplants to New Orleans, from Solange , Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros and Arcade Fire 's Win Butler and Regine Chassagne , to Rickie Lee Jones , Ani DiFranco and The Pogues ' Spider Stacy.

