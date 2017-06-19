Where to drink, eat and lounge in the pool in New Orleans
Summertime in New Orleans has always been a tempting time to escape the city's heat and humidity. That's quickly changing with a number of pools and rooftop bars opening to the public, most of which offer food and drink specials, so you never even have to leave the water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Ph uck you New Orleans
|Mon
|ThomasA
|4
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|Mon
|ThomasA
|23
|Medications and others
|Sun
|medsonline
|1
|Scalise in 'stable condition' after shooting at...
|Sun
|notstupid
|1
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Jun 14
|ThomasA
|72
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|Jun 13
|Anonymous watcher
|8
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC