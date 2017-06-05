Watch the ad: AG Landry, once again, blasts Mayor Landrieu over violence in New Orleans with new ad
In a campaign-style video posted to social media, Attorney General Jeff Landry is, once again, hammering New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu over "playing politics" instead of focusing on violence in the city. The ad, posted to Landry's social media accounts, breathes new life into an ongoing spat between Landry and Landrieu and serves as another iteration of what have become regular attacks by the attorney general and other Republican lawmakers on New Orleans' Democratic leadership In the last year, 702 people have been shot in #NewOrleans .
