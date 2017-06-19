Watch brutal French Quarter robbery, attack: Graphic video
Surveillance video shows two men attacked by what appear to be four suspects during a robbery on in the 200 block of Bienville Street in the French Quarter on Saturday night, June 24, 2017. One of the victims remained in critical condition at a hospital as of around 4 p.m. Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|section 8 blacks ruined this city (Oct '09)
|31 min
|ThomasA
|59
|5 armed robberies and a car jacking since LAST ...
|2 hr
|online reality bu...
|1
|Soros stepping down from his operations. Afraid...
|2 hr
|online reality bu...
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|True That
|20,946
|find god before he finds you
|4 hr
|Optimus Prime
|1
|New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o...
|6 hr
|Wilbur
|4
|and yes, new orleans has turned into a shit hole
|7 hr
|Online Reality Bu...
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC