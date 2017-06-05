Watch attempted armed robbery at Mid-City restaurant

A failed armed robbery at a Mid-City restaurant was captured on surveillance video released Monday by the New Orleans Police Department. A man wearing a scarf over his mouth and described as being in his 50s can be seen entering Sweet Things and Grill, 310 N. Broad Street, about 7:03 a.m. June 3. He leans on the counter and waits for a short period of time.

