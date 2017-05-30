Video shows aftermath of Mid-City qui...

Video shows aftermath of Mid-City quintuple shooting

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

An estimated 200 people were at a Mid-City event space on Tulane Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday when five people were shot, two of them fatally, New Orleans police said. Surveillance video captured from a business in the same block where the shooting occurred, the 3700 block of Tulane, shows swarms of people fleeing the scene, some appearing frantic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues 1 hr Equal 28
News Mitch Landrieu's Confederate monuments speech e... Fri Darly314 21
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... Fri NMaranto 1
Mitches pick Jun 1 Jimmy 1
New Orleans Christians Jun 1 Dr Janus 3
what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil? May 30 ThomasA 7
Jay walker May 29 Wildbird 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,671 • Total comments across all topics: 281,499,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC