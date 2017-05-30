Video shows aftermath of Mid-City quintuple shooting
An estimated 200 people were at a Mid-City event space on Tulane Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday when five people were shot, two of them fatally, New Orleans police said. Surveillance video captured from a business in the same block where the shooting occurred, the 3700 block of Tulane, shows swarms of people fleeing the scene, some appearing frantic.
