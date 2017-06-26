Victims of French Quarter attack iden...

Victims of French Quarter attack identified, were in town for Unitarian assembly

10 hrs ago

The two men beaten and robbed in the French Quarter Saturday night have been identified as Tim Byrne and James Curran. Byrne and Curran were in New Orleans for the annual general assembly of the Unitarian Universalist Association, said the group's spokeswoman Rachel Walden.

New Orleans, LA

