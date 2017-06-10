Victim in Gentilly shooting dies at hospital: NOPD

A man found with gunshot wounds to the chest at a Gentilly intersection late Tuesday afternoon died of his injuries in a local hospital, New Orleans police said in an alert issued about 8:30 p.m. Officers responding to reports of gunfire in the area found the victim, who was taken via EMS to the hospital. Investigators were in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify suspects and a motive, the NOPD said Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.