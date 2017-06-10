Victim in Gentilly shooting dies at h...

Victim in Gentilly shooting dies at hospital: NOPD

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

A man found with gunshot wounds to the chest at a Gentilly intersection late Tuesday afternoon died of his injuries in a local hospital, New Orleans police said in an alert issued about 8:30 p.m. Officers responding to reports of gunfire in the area found the victim, who was taken via EMS to the hospital. Investigators were in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify suspects and a motive, the NOPD said Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
and yes, new orleans has turned into a shit hole 4 hr Paul Kersey 4
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... 10 hr davy 85
when you visit nola watch yourselves after dusk 16 hr you hate the truth 9
News New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o... 21 hr you hate the truth 5
5 armed robberies and a car jacking since LAST ... 21 hr you hate the truth 2
Soros stepping down from his operations. Afraid... 21 hr you hate the truth 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Fitius T Bluster 20,947
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,723 • Total comments across all topics: 282,083,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC