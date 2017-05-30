Up to $50,000 reward for info on kill...

Up to $50,000 reward for info on killer of armored car employee

10 hrs ago Read more: WWL-AM New Orleans

A reward of up to $50,000 was announced today, for information on yesterday's murder of a Loomis armored car worker in Mid City. "We believe someone out there knows who committed this heinous act or who may have witnessed the crime," said FBI New Orleans Special Agent in Charge Jeff Sallet.

