uBreakiFix of Louisiana acquires New Orleans competitor MyPhoneMD

MyPhoneMD will operate as an extension of uBreakiFix New Orleans, located on Magazine Street, for a 30-day transition period before closing its doors next month. Conrad Green, owner of 7-year-old MyPhone MD, and his team will become part of the uBreakiFix team, said uBreakiFix of Louisiana President and CEO Mike Melito.

