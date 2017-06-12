uBreakiFix of Louisiana acquires New Orleans competitor MyPhoneMD
MyPhoneMD will operate as an extension of uBreakiFix New Orleans, located on Magazine Street, for a 30-day transition period before closing its doors next month. Conrad Green, owner of 7-year-old MyPhone MD, and his team will become part of the uBreakiFix team, said uBreakiFix of Louisiana President and CEO Mike Melito.
