Uber driver accused of stealing customer's Rolex, New Orleans police say

An Uber driver is accused of stealing a Rolex watch from a customer early Sunday upon arriving at the requested destination in Lakeview, according to the New Orleans Police Department. A 48-year-old man told police he ordered an Uber at 3 a.m., asking the driver to make one stop before dropping him off in the 5400 block of Hawthorne Place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.