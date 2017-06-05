Uber driver accused of stealing customer's Rolex, New Orleans police say
An Uber driver is accused of stealing a Rolex watch from a customer early Sunday upon arriving at the requested destination in Lakeview, according to the New Orleans Police Department. A 48-year-old man told police he ordered an Uber at 3 a.m., asking the driver to make one stop before dropping him off in the 5400 block of Hawthorne Place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|8 hr
|ThomasA
|5
|It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues
|17 hr
|ThomasA
|30
|Bullying
|Sun
|Crystalkevin0
|1
|Bullying
|Sun
|Crystalkevin0
|1
|Mitch Landrieu's Confederate monuments speech e...
|Jun 2
|Darly314
|21
|Mitches pick
|Jun 1
|Jimmy
|1
|New Orleans Christians
|Jun 1
|Dr Janus
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC