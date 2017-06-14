Two carjackings, two armed-robbery incidents reported around Uptown overnight, police say
Four different armed robbery incidents were reported within three hours Friday night around the Uptown area, New Orleans police said. Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, a woman in her 50s was in the 1800 block of Constantinople Street when two strangers with handguns accosted her, according to the initial NOPD report.
