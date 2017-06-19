Tropical Storm Cindy weakens; child d...

Tropical Storm Cindy weakens; child dies from wind-blown debris

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Cindy was located 170 miles southwest of Morgan City, LA, at 1 p.m. CT, according to the National Hurricane Center. It has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, weakening from the sustained speed of 60 mph it reached overnight, and the storm is moving northwest at 10 mph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cohen High School and principal Arlene Kennedy (Nov '07) 5 hr This Is Sad 314
News New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument 14 hr Dump Democrats 26
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
Ph uck you New Orleans Jun 19 ThomasA 4
Medications and others Jun 18 medsonline 1
News Scalise in 'stable condition' after shooting at... Jun 18 notstupid 1
impeach john Bel Edwards Jun 15 livelivelive 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Orleans Parish was issued at June 22 at 2:55AM CDT

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,516 • Total comments across all topics: 281,933,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC