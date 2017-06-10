Trio pleads guilty in Algiers rape recorded on video

New Orleans police said Dewing Alveris, left, raped a woman in an Algiers home in January 2016, while girlfriend Bryisha Pennington, center, held the woman at gunpoint and his father Dewing Hickerson, right, video-recorded the sexual assault on a cellphone. New Orleans police said Dewing Alveris, left, raped a woman in an Algiers home in January 2016, while girlfriend Bryisha Pennington, center, held the woman at gunpoint and his father Dewing Hickerson, right, video-recorded the sexual assault on a cellphone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.