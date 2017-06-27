Tornado-struck Winn-Dixie reopens in ...

Tornado-struck Winn-Dixie reopens in New Orleans East to huge crowd, brass band

One of Sister John Mary Jackson's favorite pastimes is an occasional trip from her motherhouse on Chef Menteur Highway to the Winn-Dixie down the street, where she likes to buy flowers. But since the powerful tornado battered the grocery and forced its closure over four months ago, Jackson has had to shop elsewhere for her bouquets.

