Toddler's death after State Police chase reignites debate on pursuits: 'No simple answer'
As investigators probe the death of a 2-year-old girl whose father led Louisiana State Police troopers on a 7-mile chase through New Orleans that ended in a fatal crash and suicide, the girl's relatives are questioning whether the deadly pursuit was necessary at all. "It was a license plate, and now our baby is dead because they pursued this guy," Alice Joseph, the deceased toddler's great grandmother told WVUE-Fox 8 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trumps sens feds to chicago. no help for new or...
|10 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|10 hr
|The Green Watch Dog
|87
|when you visit nola watch yourselves after dusk
|19 hr
|you hate the truth
|12
|Stepping over dead bodies to get to work? anyon...
|Fri
|Online Reality Bu...
|1
|Autobots Assemble
|Thu
|Optimus Prime
|1
|Scalise in 'stable condition' after shooting at...
|Thu
|C Kersey
|3
|and yes, new orleans has turned into a shit hole
|Jun 28
|Paul Kersey
|4
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC