Toddler's death after State Police chase reignites debate on pursuits: 'No simple answer'

As investigators probe the death of a 2-year-old girl whose father led Louisiana State Police troopers on a 7-mile chase through New Orleans that ended in a fatal crash and suicide, the girl's relatives are questioning whether the deadly pursuit was necessary at all. "It was a license plate, and now our baby is dead because they pursued this guy," Alice Joseph, the deceased toddler's great grandmother told WVUE-Fox 8 .

