This is a New Orleans mayor's race we need to talk about: Opinion

Mitch Landrieu celebrates with his supporters after being elected mayor of New Orleans at the Roosevelt Hotel in New Orleans on Saturday, February 6, 2010. Landrieu, who was re-elected in 2014, is barred by law from seeking a third consecutive term, setting up what many had expected to be a crowded, wide-open field of candidates to succeed him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.