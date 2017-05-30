The Picayune frog vs. Pogo the Possum: Or, how New Orleans' 'weather prophet' went national
The Times-Picayune is marking the tricentennial of New Orleans with its ongoing 300 for 300 project, running through 2018 and highlighting the moments and people that connect and inspire us. Today, the series continues with the 1952 faceoff between the Times-Picayune weather frog and nationally published comic-strip character Pogo the Possum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues
|1 hr
|Scotty Steiner
|27
|Mitches pick
|16 hr
|Jimmy
|1
|Mitch Landrieu's Confederate monuments speech e...
|18 hr
|ThomasA
|18
|New Orleans Christians
|23 hr
|Dr Janus
|3
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|May 30
|ThomasA
|7
|Jay walker
|May 29
|Wildbird
|1
|Why remove a statue
|May 29
|ThomasA
|16
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC