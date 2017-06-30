The Best Cocktails in New Orleans
If you're planning a trip to New Orleans , especially for the first time, you can feel a bit like Matt Damon at the chalkboard in Good Will Hunting trying to triangulate and coordinate how you'll get to all of the "must-visit" bars you've found from countless lists online. The first step to finding the best cocktails in New Orleans is to accept that you won't experience them all in one trip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Accents.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trumps sens feds to chicago. no help for new or...
|7 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|7 hr
|The Green Watch Dog
|87
|when you visit nola watch yourselves after dusk
|16 hr
|you hate the truth
|12
|Stepping over dead bodies to get to work? anyon...
|22 hr
|Online Reality Bu...
|1
|Autobots Assemble
|Thu
|Optimus Prime
|1
|Scalise in 'stable condition' after shooting at...
|Thu
|C Kersey
|3
|and yes, new orleans has turned into a shit hole
|Jun 28
|Paul Kersey
|4
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC