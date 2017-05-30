'Such a loss': Friend speaks out on losing Jimmy McBride, slain New Orleans armored truck employee
A Loomis armored truck worker was shot multiple times and killed near Campus Federal Bank on S. Galvez and Tulane Ave. in New Orleans, La. Wednesday, May 31, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues
|1 hr
|Scotty Steiner
|27
|Mitches pick
|16 hr
|Jimmy
|1
|Mitch Landrieu's Confederate monuments speech e...
|18 hr
|ThomasA
|18
|New Orleans Christians
|23 hr
|Dr Janus
|3
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|May 30
|ThomasA
|7
|Jay walker
|May 29
|Wildbird
|1
|Why remove a statue
|May 29
|ThomasA
|16
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC