Still no suspects in assault-rifle ro...

Still no suspects in assault-rifle robbery on Fontainebleau Drive, NOPD says

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Four men accused of brutally beating and robbing two Boston-area tourists in the French Quarter on Saturday night were caught and jailed within four days. But four suspects who pointed assault-style rifles and robbed a Broadmoor woman in front of her home early Monday remain unknown and at large, New Orleans police said Wednesday afternoon .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Autobots Assemble 29 min Optimus Prime 1
News Scalise in 'stable condition' after shooting at... 11 hr C Kersey 3
when you visit nola watch yourselves after dusk Wed ThomasA 11
and yes, new orleans has turned into a shit hole Wed Paul Kersey 4
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... Tue davy 85
News New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o... Tue you hate the truth 5
5 armed robberies and a car jacking since LAST ... Tue you hate the truth 2
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Orleans Parish was issued at June 29 at 6:03AM CDT

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,372 • Total comments across all topics: 282,111,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC